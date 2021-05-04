News Release: Grown Your Own Pepper Plant with Parks and Recreation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Grown Your Own Pepper Plant with Parks and Recreation

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now registering participants of all ages for One Hot Summer, a free pepper-growing educational activity. Everyone who signs up gets a free hot or sweet pepper plant, a free One Hot Summer T-shirt, and tips and tricks on growing your best plant.

The program is free but online registration is required<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/keeley-park/community-garden>. Peppers will be available 10 am to 12 pm, Saturday, May 15, at the Keely Park Community Garden. For more information about this program, contact Community Garden Coordinator Julie Hale at 336-373-4549.

For more socially-distant, virtual and COVID-19 safe programs and activities, visit Greensboro Online www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

