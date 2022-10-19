News Release: GROW Residency with Artist Kym Cooper Begins October 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GROW Residency with Artist Kym Cooper Begins October 31

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2022) – Artist and teacher Kym Cooper will be in residence at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Work) from October 31 to December 4 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The residency will focus on the physical and spiritual journey of African Americans from 1619 to the present. It will explore how African Americans have contributed to the development of America, specifically through the lens of the arts. During the residency, Cooper will invite public participation in creating a community mural and interactive installation.

Alongside several collaborators, Cooper will lead various workshops focused on the creation of original art pieces and professional development for artists. All events are free to attend and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.

Workshop Schedule

Sip and Paint

Paint and sip with artist Charita Corbett.

Saturday, November 5 | 2-4 pm

Printmaking Workshop

Learn about printmaking with GROW artist in resident Cooper.

Sunday, November 6 | 2-4 pm

Goal Setting Workshop

Learn about goal setting as an artist with artist T. Walker.

Saturday, November 12 | 2-6 pm

Abstract Expression

Learn about abstract expression art with Cooper and artist Virginia Holmes.

Saturday, November 19 | 2-6 pm

Technology for Artists

Learn about technological tools and resources with Joshua Browner.

Sunday, November 20 | 1-3 pm

Using Found Materials in Painting

Paint using found martials with GROW artist in resident Cooper.

Saturday, November 26 | 2-4 pm

Live Painting and Concert

Paint with Cooper while listening to live music by Debbie the Artist.

Friday, December 2 | 6-8 pm

Making a Community Mural

Cooper and Swann Middle School students invite the public to join them in making a community mural.

Saturday, December 3 | 11 am to 4 pm

About the Artist

Kym Cooper is a contemporary abstract painter. She holds a BFA from American University, as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from Lesley College and a law degree from Howard University. Her work has been exhibited locally in the Center for Visual Artists and African American Atelier, as well as galleries in High Point and Winston-Salem. She also recently completed an artist residency in Chataqua, New York and currently has pieces on display at Lake Erie Museum in Pennsylvania.

About GROW

GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW>.

