News Release: Griffin Recreation Center Offers Coffee and Canvas Program at New Time

Griffin Recreation Center Offers Coffee and Canvas Program at New Time

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – Griffin Recreation Center will offer a “Coffee and Canvas” class for active older adults the second Saturday of every month at 11:15 am, beginning July 14. The recreation center is located at 5301 Hilltop Rd.

This twist on the paint and sip craze will give people a chance to socialize while painting and sipping some java. Cost is $5, which includes supplies and coffee. Contact Recreation Center Supervisor Gina Carmon for more information at 336-373-2928 or Latrisha.Carmon@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Latrisha.Carmon@greensboro-nc.gov>.

