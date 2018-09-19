News Release: Griffin Recreation Center Hosts Kids Night Out Beginning October 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Griffin Recreation Center Hosts Kids Night Out Beginning October 5

GREENSBORO (September 19, 2018) – Griffin Recreation Center will host Kids Night Out, a Friday kids-only fun night, from 6-10 pm, October 5, November 2, and December 7, at 5301 Hilltop Rd. Children ages 5-12 are welcome. The cost is $20 per child, which includes dinner. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Griffin Recreation Center at 336-373-2928 or sign up for the October session on the Parks and Recreation website<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=13091816>.

Kids Night Out will be supervised by Parks and Recreation counselors who are first aid-trained and CPR-certified. Each evening will include activities such as board games, Wii Switch or bingo, crafts, group games in the gym, a pizza dinner, and an end-of-the evening movie. Children should be dropped off between 6-6:30 pm and picked up from 9-10 pm.

