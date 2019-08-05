News Release: Griffin Recreation Center Hosts 5th Anniversary Party

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Griffin Recreation Center Hosts 5th Anniversary Party

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – Griffin Recreation Center will host a fifth anniversary party from 4-8 pm, Friday, August 16, at 5301 Hilltop Rd. All ages are welcome at this free event.

The recreation center staff will showcase the center’s programs, provide free ice cream and cake, offer sample fitness classes from 6-8 pm, and offer giveaway items. For more information, contact 336-373-2928 or keynisha.jackson@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:keynisha.jackson@greensboro-nc.gov>.

