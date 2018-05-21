News Release: Griffin Recreation Center Holds Youth Volleyball Clinic June 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Griffin Recreation Center Holds Youth Volleyball Clinic June 16

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Registration is now underway for Griffin Recreation Center’s second annual Youth Volleyball Clinic, for girls 8-13, taking place at 5301 Hilltop Rd. and conducted by UNCG’s Volleyball Coaching staff. The clinic is free, but registration is required by calling the recreation center at 336-373-2928.

For 8-10-year-olds, sign-in begins at 12:30 pm and the clinic will run from 1-2:30 pm. For 11-13-year-olds, sign-in begins at 2:30 pm and the clinic will run from 3-4:30 pm.

For more information, contact Griffin Recreation Center Supervisor Gina Carmon at 337-373-7607.

