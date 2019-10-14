News Release: Griffin Dog Park Opens October 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Griffin Dog Park Opens October 27

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a celebratory grand opening for the new dog park at Griffin Community Park from 2-4 pm, Sunday, October 27, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

The project includes a fenced, two-acre shaded area for dogs of all sizes, a picnic shelter, and a handicapped-accessible paved path from the Griffin Recreation Center parking lot to the dog park. Deer Hollow Trail, a nature trail that has been closed through construction, will also be reopened October 27.

“We know residents are eager to use the new dog park and other amenities following a series of construction difficulties and weather delays. The project took longer than we anticipated,” said Parks Planning and Project Development Division Manager Shawna Tillery. “We are so happy to celebrate this new space that gives dogs a safe place to exercise and great amenities for residents to socialize. We know the community is going to love it.”

Parks and Recreation is looking to add additional amenities to the dog park through a community sponsorship programs. Residents are invited to honor their beloved pets with a custom dog-shaped plaque. Sponsorships start at $500. For more information or to participate, contact Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at Jennifer.Hance@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Jennifer.Hance@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2964.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.