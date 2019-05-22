News Release: Beginning July 1, glass bottles and jars and other items will no longer be accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro’s Recycling Program Resets Beginning July 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – Beginning July 1, glass bottles and jars and other items will no longer be accepted in the City of Greensboro’s residential recycling program. The City’s 20 recycling drop-off locations will also be removed between now and July 1, due to ongoing contamination at recycling drop-off locations and the increased cost of recycling.

The changes to the residential recycling program are due to significant changes in the world recycling market that mean the City will now start paying for every ton of recyclables sent to our recycling contractor.

The following items will no longer be accepted in the residential recycling program as of July 1. These items should be put in your green City trash can:

n Glass bottles and jars

n Gabled cartons, such as milk cartons and juice boxes

n Large plastic items, such as buckets or lawn furniture

n Pots and pans

n Shredded paper

These items should be dropped off at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Convenience Site, 2750 Patterson Ave., Monday through Friday 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday 8 am to 2 pm:

n Aerosol cans

If you have excess recycling, call 373-CITY (2489) to request a second recycling cart for your home. To be sure you’re recycling right, download the GSO Collects app and use the Waste Wizard to find out what goes where. For more information about changes to Greensboro’s recycling program, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ResetRecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ResetRecycle> or call 336-373-CITY (2489). Together, we can keep Greensboro recycling.

