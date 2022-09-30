News Release: Greensboro’s Purple Tree-Lighting Ceremony Postponed

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

Purple Tree-Lighting Ceremony Postponed

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) has postponed its Purple Tree-Lighting Ceremony, originally slated for Tuesday, October 4. The event will be rescheduled for a later date in October, which will be announced in advance.

The event recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. It also remembers victims of domestic violence, lifts up survivors, and honors advocates who work to end it.

CSW’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn more about the Commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/csw<www.greensboro-nc.gov/csw>. Contact Jodie Stanley in the Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038 for more information.

