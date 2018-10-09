News Release: Greensboro’s Municipal Equality Index Highest in the Carolinas for Fourth Consecutive Year

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sarah Healy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3763

Greensboro’s Municipal Equality Index Highest in the Carolinas for Fourth Consecutive Year

GREENSBORO, NC (October 8, 2018) – The City of Greensboro scored a 79 out of 100 possible points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI). This marks the fourth consecutive year Greensboro placed first among all other cities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people who live and work in the city. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality. Greensboro scored perfect scores in three out of five categories: Municipal Services, Law Enforcement and Leadership on LGBTQ Community.

The City has long included sexual orientation in its equal employment opportunities policy and scored points for the city leadership’s commitment to full include the LGBTQ community and to advocate for full equality.

The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBTQ equality in the US.

# # #

Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3763

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.