News Release: Greensboro Youth Council Holds Open House and Interest Meeting September 9

Greensboro Youth Council Holds Open House and Interest Meeting September 9

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will hold an open house and interest meeting from 5:30-7:30 pm, Thursday, September 9 at the Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. An information session on the GYC programs, membership and trainings begins at 6 pm. Afterward there will be food, games, a chance to win prizes and time for networking and socializing. RSVP online<www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0849a8af29a1f58-gycopen> to let GYC know you will attend.

GYC is a membership-based volunteer organization for Guilford County high school students. Teens involved earn service eLearning hours for their participation and have the opportunity to develop leadership skills while having fun. Those interested in joining now can complete the online form<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?SessionID=a8fe57f49647dec908f30c5f0e5253825e667dc79756d3412aa952b6faf45881d2eda77b0fd1fe55abfff41afe81b2674887a2508efed18620a0643418ef8ba1&module=…>.

For more information about GYC, call 336-373-2738 or visit our website at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com<www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com>.

