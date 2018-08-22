News Release: Greensboro Youth Council Holds Open House and Interest Meeting September 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Youth Council Holds Open House and Interest Meeting September 6

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2018) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will hold an Open House and Interest Meeting for high school students and parents from 5:30-7:15 pm Thursday, September 6, at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The interest meeting for students and a separate session for parents begin at 6 pm.

GYC is a membership-based volunteer organization for Guilford County high school students. GYC members earn service learning hours for their participation and have the opportunity to develop leadership skills while having fun.

During September 6 Open House, there will be tables with information on GYC projects and programs. During the Interest Meeting, teens will learn about GYC membership and service learning opportunities offered.

For more information about GYC, call 336-373-2738 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com .

