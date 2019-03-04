News Release: Greensboro Youth Council Formal Wear Drive Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Youth Council Formal Wear Drive Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – Now through March 22, the Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used formal wear and accessories for the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Thread programs. These programs provide free formal wear to teens who might not otherwise be able to afford them for prom or other special events.

Items needed include plus size dresses (size 14 and up), shoes, and accessories such as purses and jewelry. Drop off locations are:

* Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd., Mondays-Fridays; 2-10 pm

* Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Mondays-Fridays; 9 am to 9 pm

* Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd., Mondays-Fridays; 8 am to 9 pm

* Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd., Mondays-Fridays; 2-9 pm

* Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr., Mondays-Fridays; 9 am to 10 pm

* Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr., Mondays-Fridays; 2-10 pm

* Polliwogs Children’s Boutique, 1724 Battleground Ave., Mondays-Saturdays; 10 am to 5:30 pm

No items to donate? Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase the items needed.

Shopping days will be held April 11 and 12 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. There is no pre-registration to receive formal wear. Middle and high school students are welcome to attend.

For details on donation guidelines and drop off sites, call 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset<www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset>.

