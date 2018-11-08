News Release: Greensboro Wins Third Award for Website

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Wins Third Award for Website

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2018) – The City of Greensboro won a 2018 Digital Strategy Website Innovator Award from Granicus, the largest provider of cloud-based software solutions to government, making it the third recent award given to Greensboro for its website. This award goes to organizations delivering exceptional service to the people they serve through a modern website. This City was recognized for designing a website that places the needs of residents at the forefront. Greensboro also recently won a 2018 Pinnacle Award from the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW) and a Silver Award from the City-Country Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA).

One judge with Granicus noted, “The City of Greensboro’s website was antiquated, which limited its ability to serve as a resident hub. During the redesign, they reimagined every element of the site, with the goal of creating a compelling design with an informative structure that provided the services and accessibility required by residents and business. After conducting several inter-department work sessions and analyzing, they created a design that met the needs of the community. The task-oriented website rolled out in February 2018 allowing residents to process online payments and quickly get the information they need.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative website and will continue to strive towards ways to streamline the online experience for our users,” says April Craddock, web architect for the City. “Being recognized by three different organizations has been a testament to our hard work in revamping the website.”

