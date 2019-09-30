News Release: Greensboro Wins CSO50 Award for Cyber Security

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Wins CSO50 Award for Cyber Security

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2019) – The City of Greensboro recently won a CSO50 Award by COS, a security media brand and website that specializes in IT and corporate security, compliance and risk concerns. This honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The City will accept its award for its entry titled “Dark Web Threat Intelligence and Information Gathering” at the CSO50 Conference held in April 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The judges evaluated a highly competitive field of nominations and recognized the City of Greensboro’s work in connecting security initiatives to business value. The project was nominated by Naser Yasin, a consultant who is employed by the City. Yasin and members of the City’s Information Technology department work with local students at NC A&T, GTCC as well as the local FBI to perform threat intelligence and information gathering of the Dark Web to identify information that could be used by hackers to cause reputational and financial damage to businesses in Greensboro.

“This was a collaborative effort between our City’s IT department, local students and the FBI which was very exciting,” noted Jane Nickles, director of Greensboro’s Information Technology Department. “It’s nice to be recognized for our forward-thinking approach on how to handle cyber security threats.”

This is the first CSO50 Award for Greensboro. Additional information can be found on CSO’s website<www.csoonline.com/>.

