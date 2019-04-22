News Release: Greensboro Welcomes Players From Around the World to Standing Adaptive Tennis Tournament April 26-28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Susan Brodeur

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-707-3496

Greensboro Welcomes Players From Around the World to Standing Adaptive Tennis Tournament April 26-28

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation and area tennis organizations will welcome players from around the world for the state’s first ever Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis (CAST) Tournament April 26-28 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd. Admission is free.

“We’re excited to have amazing players from Texas, Colorado, New York, Maryland, South Carolina, and as far away as Japan competing with us this weekend,” said tournament director and CAST founder John Hizer. “This is a great way to introduce new athletes to this emerging adaptive sport that we hope will one day be as popular as wheelchair tennis.”

Residents are invited to watch tournament play from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday. Kids 5-16 are welcome to participate in a free adaptive standing tennis clinic at 4 pm Saturday. Register for the clinic online.<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fgretanc.wufoo.com%2Fforms%2Fq1naqxv70ngjd9c%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR23QZoStRugLY6mQsirLRtHD2R4sXSQqmjotUmAhcbZC5cxwcXBt_VyFWU&h=AT390vXVE-4lfO71bLgZ2cAiZblfJRsUpSNeoK…>

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, congenital malformations, cerebral palsy, and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. No experience is necessary to participate in the tournament. Players will be grouped based on their abilities and tennis skills to create fair playing environment.

The tournament is sponsored by Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, GRETA (Guilford Regional Tennis Association), the Orthotic and Prosthetic Activities Foundation (OPAF), and USTA Southern. For more information, contact Susan Brodeur with GRETA at susan@gretanc.com<mailto:susan@gretanc.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.