News Release: Greensboro Website Wins Silver Circle Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jane Nickles
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2490
Greensboro Website Wins Silver Circle Award
GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2018) – The City of Greensboro won a Silver Circle award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association
The redesign of Greensboro’s website presented an opportunity to create a compelling, consistent and technology focused user experience. Driving principles of the work centered on targeting audience needs, transforming to service-based design, and showcasing Greensboro’s programs, services and resources.
“As a City government, Greensboro strives to be innovative and forward thinking,” says Chryste Hofer, Deputy CIO. “Our digital footprint and stategy around transparency is evident in the design of this resident focused site and we are honored to be recognized for this work.”
# # #
Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-3763
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.