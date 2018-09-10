News Release: Greensboro Website Wins Silver Circle Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Website Wins Silver Circle Award

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2018) – The City of Greensboro won a Silver Circle award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a recognized network of local government communications. Greensboro ranked second among cities with a population of more than 180,000. Greensboro received the Silver Circle award at the 30th Annual 3CMA conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week. This award recognizes the City’s website (Greensboro-nc.gov) for its digital interactivity of the overall website in the Communication and Marking Tools category.

The redesign of Greensboro’s website presented an opportunity to create a compelling, consistent and technology focused user experience. Driving principles of the work centered on targeting audience needs, transforming to service-based design, and showcasing Greensboro’s programs, services and resources.

“As a City government, Greensboro strives to be innovative and forward thinking,” says Chryste Hofer, Deputy CIO. “Our digital footprint and stategy around transparency is evident in the design of this resident focused site and we are honored to be recognized for this work.”

