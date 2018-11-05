News Release: Greensboro Website Wins 2018 Pinnacle Members Choice Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Website Wins 2018 Pinnacle Members Choice Award

GREENSBORO, NC (November 5, 2018) – The City of Greensboro won a Pinnacle Members Choice Award from the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW), a membership of local government professionals that brings web and technology leaders together to share their perspectives and insight. Greensboro was given the award among cities with a large population. Driving principles of the City’s website redesign centered on targeting audience needs, transforming to service-based design, and showcasing Greensboro’s programs, services and resources.

“From a visual and navigation standpoint, our website is a collaboration of all City departments. From the service-based structure to the website imagery and mobile design, the web team’s ideas are represented throughout the website. This website is a shining example of how resources from across the entire City government worked together cohesively to create something great for our residents,” says April Craddock, web architect for the City.

Entries are judged by NAGW web professionals from various industries. Each entry is given a score based on the website’s content, organization, design, performance and flexibility, accessibility standards, and the entrant’s team size.

