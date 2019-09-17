News Release: Greensboro Water Resources recognized as Utility of the Future Today!

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Resources Selected as a “Utility of the Future Today” for Excellence

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – The City’s Water Resources Department has been recognized as a 2019 “Utility of the Future Today” (UotFT) for excellence in Partnering and Engagement. The department was one of 48 utilities to receive this honor nationally from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, Water Environment Federation and Water Environment Research Foundation.

The City will receive a UotFT flag and certificate of honor at a ceremony in Chicago on September 24.

Utilities receiving recognition through the UotFT program<www.wef.org/utility-of-the-future/> are expected to share their practices and experiences with other utilities. The purpose is for the industry to continue to grow and learn from each other for the strengthening of sustainable and livable communities.

A few of the City’s ongoing partnerships include the Randleman Dam project, facilitating the industrial pretreatment program “Industry Day,” hosting the annual “Water Festival” for local fifth grade students, and partnering with local businesses and community members to share pertinent information about our water system.

“I’m very proud of the Water Resources Department team, as they are outstanding utility leaders for today and for the future,” says Steve Drew, director of the department. “Without their talent and commitment, recognition like this would not be possible.”

