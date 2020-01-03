News Release: Greensboro Triples its Goal, Helps 317 Families Buy Homes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sofia Crisp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-553-0946

Greensboro Triples its Goal, Helps 317 Families Buy Homes

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – The City of Greensboro’s 2019 campaign to turn renters into first-time homebuyers tripled its original goal. From January to December 2019, the Neighborhood Development Department and Housing Consultants Group (HCG) have helped 317 families purchase homes.

According to HCG executive director Sofia Crisp, that’s nearly $43 million worth of real estate purchased in the city in 2019.

The campaign, #100Homes, started at the beginning of 2019 with a goal to convert 100 Greensboro renters to first-time homebuyers by December 31. That number was hit in June. Renamed #200Homes, the campaign then aimed to reach 200 renters by the end of the year. And again, the goal number was hit early, at the beginning of August. And in late December, the 317th home was purchased.

The campaign involves the Neighborhood Development Department and HCG, a Greensboro agency the City contracts with to provide housing counseling services under its Housing Connect GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/learn-more-about/housing-connect-gso> program umbrella. This includes the City’s successfully redesigned

down payment and closing cost assistance program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/housing-services/homeowners-renters/housing-connect-gso/homebuyer-down-payment-assistance-program> (DPA).

The maximum income level for the City’s DPA includes moderate-income households, as well as low-income, which has allowed more first-time homebuyers to apply and qualify for the program.

DPA provides up to $15,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs as a five-year, forgivable loan at zero percent interest. And the program isn’t only for first-time homebuyers. Potential buyers who have not owned a home within the last three years may also apply.

According to Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department, the mix of players in this ongoing campaign is a key factor in its success. “The combined efforts of this department, HCG, local real estate agents, and lenders are proving to be a strong force in first-time home buying in Greensboro,” he says.

“We, at HCG, are proud to have been a part of an initiative that has helped so many people take major steps is securing their financial future,” Crisp says. “We are just as committed in 2020 to continue to provide comprehensive education and assistance to the residents of Greensboro in achieving their homeownership dreams.”

DPA Highlights for 2019

* 285 of the 317 homebuyers were first-time buyers.

* 253 were moderate-income buyers.

* 270 of the 317 households included one or two parents with children.

* 285 of the 317 homebuyers were current residents of Greensboro.

* Average amount of down payment assistance received has been $10,000.

* 246 of the 317 homebuyers purchased in east Greensboro.

* 11 of the 317 homes purchased were in City redevelopment areas, specifically Willow Oaks, Ole Asheboro and Gorrell Street, which qualified those buyers for an additional $5,000 in DPA.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.