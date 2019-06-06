News Release: Greensboro Trails Day Rescheduled to July 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Elizabeth Jernigan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Greensboro Trails Day Rescheduled to July 27

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2019) – Due to sustained rain that is expected over the weekend, the planned 2019 Greensboro Trails Day event will be rescheduled to July 27, from 8 am to 12 noon, at Country Park.

Residents who registered for the guided hikes, mountain bike rides, trail run, or the kids adventure course but cannot attend July 27 are asked to cancel their reservations online<www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084faeaf2ca7f58-greensboro>.

For more information about this event, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay>.

