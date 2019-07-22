News Release: Greensboro Trails Day is July 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Trails Day is July 27

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2019) – Parks and Recreation and community partners will celebrate the 2019 Greensboro Trails Day from 8 am to 12 noon, Saturday, July 27, at Country Park. Admission is free. To participate in a guided hike, bike, trail run or the kids adventure course, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay. Event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

This event will feature:

n Guided hikes on the Nat Greene Trail, Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway and Country Park courtesy of the Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club

n Beginner and intermediate mountain bike ride and BMX demo by the Piedmont Fat Tire Society

n A trail run sponsored by Fleet Feet

n A bike rodeo sponsored by Bicycling in Greensboro and Safe Guilford

n Paddling opportunities and demonstrations by Get:Outdoors Paddlesports

n A demonstration of how dogs help manage geese at our parks by Goose Masters

n A kids’ adventure course featuring the peddle boats at Country Park

n Crafts by the Natural Science Center and Downtown Greenway, stories of the Underground Railroad told by Max Carter, water slides, the ECO Bus, Wired Café Coffee Bus, and giveaways from Great Outdoor Provision Co., REI, O2 Fitness, and more.

Residents are encouraged to register<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/trails-greenways/greensboro-trails-day> for hikes, bike rides and the kid’s adventure course. Bring camp chairs, blankets, and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.

This event is sponsored by Capital Subaru of Greensboro, Rice Toyota, O2 Fitness, Great Outdoor Provision Co., REI, Get:Outdoors, and Thorlo and supported by our community partners.

