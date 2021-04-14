News Release: Greensboro to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 24

GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2021) – As part of the City of Greensboro’s designation as a Tree City USA, Greensboro Beautiful will plant a ceremonial tree in honor of Arbor Day on Saturday, April 24. The tree planting will take place near the Friendly Park Pool, 2215 Mimosa Dr., in the Friendly Homes Neighborhood beginning at 10 am. This event will also kick off this year’s NeighborWoods Tree Planting, which has been awarded to the Friendly Homes Neighborhood by Greensboro Beautiful.

“The symbolic planting of this and all trees planted represent our gift to future generations of the quality of life that trees bring to us,” said Randal Romie, co-chair of Greensboro Beautiful’s Urban Forestry Committee. “Planting trees rebuilds our city’s tree canopy and educates residents about the importance of trees.”

The Arbor Day and the NeighborWoods Tree Planting Programs are the collaborative efforts of Greensboro Beautiful and the City of Greensboro Urban Forestry Program, with support from the City’s Field Operations, Parks and Recreation, and Planning and Community Development departments. Funding is provided through private donations to Greensboro Beautiful’s Tree Fund.

Greensboro Beautiful is a non-profit volunteer organization-working in partnership with the City and residents of Greensboro-to conserve and enhance the beauty and ecology of our community through public and private cooperation.

For more information about Greensboro Beautiful, contact 336-373-2199 or visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org<www.GreensboroBeautiful.org>. For more information on Arbor Day and the Tree City USA program, visit www.arborday.org<www.arborday.org>.

