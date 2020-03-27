News Release: Greensboro Suspends Yard Waste Collection, Requires Appointments for Bulk Waste Items

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriot

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7612

Greensboro Suspends Yard Waste Collection, Requires Appointments for Bulk Waste Items

GREENSBORO, NC (March 27, 2020) – Due to issues around COVID-19, the City of Greensboro will suspend all residential curbside yard waste collection and require residents to make an appointment to dispose of any bulk items, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances. These changes go into effect at the close of business today, after the Friday routes are serviced. Call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) to make an appointment for bulk waste pickup.

This suspension will allow Field Operations to focus its resources on garbage and recycling collection, which will continue without interruption to maintain public and employee health and safety. The City has seen an increase in residential waste due to COVID-19.

Residents should not place yard waste at the curb during this suspension. Yard waste may be taken to the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., for disposal. The cost is $10 per car and $12 per truck or trailer. Dump trucks and trailers are charged by the ton. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 7 am to 1 pm.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.