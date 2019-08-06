News Release: Greensboro Recreation Centers Enrolling Students for After School Care

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mel Melton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7502

Greensboro Recreation Centers Enrolling Students for After School Care

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2019) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now enrolling students ages 5-12 in its low-cost after school programs at seven City recreation centers. The cost is $30 per child per week. Sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool<www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool>.

The programs provide a safe, engaging, and diverse array of activities that stimulate the physical, mental, and social needs of students. Regular program hours, which are from 2-6 pm, Mondays through Fridays, may be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days and some school holidays. Proof of kindergarten enrollment is required. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to inquire whether your child’s bus drops off at City recreation centers.

To speak to a program manager, contact your local recreation center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.