News Release: Greensboro Ranked 22nd in WalletHub Best-Run Cities in America Study

Greensboro Ranked 22nd in WalletHub Best-Run Cities in America Study

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – For the fourth consecutive year, the City of Greensboro is ranked in the top 25 of WalletHub’s Best-Run Cities in America report<wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869>. Coming in at 22 for 2021, Greensboro ranked particularly high in total budget per capita, quality of services, financial stability and education.

The WalletHub article states, “Running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage.”

“Maintaining a top-25 ranking during a pandemic is no small feat,” said Greensboro Interim City Manager Chris Wilson. “Every single City of Greensboro employee works hard to help make Greensboro a great place to live, work and play and it shows with recognitions like this. We work extremely hard to be fiscally responsible, so that we can continue to support an amazing quality of life for our residents. I am proud to see Greensboro be acknowledged for its hard work.”

To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest US cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score – comprising 37 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories – that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

