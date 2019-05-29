News Release: Greensboro Pools Offer Water Fitness Classes Beginning June 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Pools Offer Water Fitness Classes Beginning June 10

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2019) – This summer Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Swim Fanatics Swim Club, will offer water fitness classes at the City’s four outdoor pools from June 10 to September 2.

It costs $65 for a 30-day membership; students and seniors pay $45. Drop-in classes cost $8 for seniors and students and $10 for everyone else. Memberships may be purchased and drop-in fees paid at each pool. Classes include aquaboard and deep water fitness, as well as special lunchtime and adaptive sessions.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/waterfitness<www.greensboro-nc.gov/waterfitness> for class descriptions and schedules.

