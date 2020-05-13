News Release: Greensboro Police to Start Fingerprinting by Appointment Only

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police to Start Fingerprinting by Appointment Only

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2020) – Beginning Thursday May 14, 2020 the Greensboro Police Department will resume fingerprinting services by appointment only. Fingerprinting will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 pm to 5 pm and Thursdays from 8 am to 5pm. Appointments will be scheduled in 20 minute increments. To schedule an appointment visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/i-want-to/get-fingerprinted

The lobby of Police Headquarters remains closed so all persons interested in having their fingerprints taken will need to abide by the following guidelines when arriving to the Greensboro Police Department.

* There will only be one person allowed into the building at a time. Spouses, children or other persons accompanying you will not be allowed to enter the building with you.

* All persons will be required to wear a mask or face covering upon entering the building.

* If you arrive after your scheduled time, you will not be allowed in and you will have to reschedule your appointment.

* Please have all of the paperwork and identification you need with you upon entering the building. You will not be allowed to exit the building to retrieve it once your appointment time has begun.

* If you are sick, or you are displaying symptoms of being sick, you will be asked to come back at a later date.

Greensboro Police Department employees will wear mask and gloves during each appointment. Appointment times will not be moved or adjusted.

