News Release: Greensboro Police to Offer Active Shooter Awareness Training

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Greensboro Police to Offer Active Shooter Awareness Training
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 8, 2018) – The Greensboro Police Department is offering awareness training classes on responding to an active shooter for the community. This training will cover how to personally prepare for active shooters and law enforcement’s response to active shooters. Training will take place at Police Headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza. The classes are free but participants must register in advance.
The interactive sessions address an area of police work that is frequently requested by the public. “We want to be responsive to our community members,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “These classes are part of an ongoing effort educate people on topics that are meaningful to our community, and to share information on an important issue.
YOU MUST register to attend. Classes will be held Nov. 20 at 12 pm or Nov. 27 at 5:30pm.
To sign up, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0c4aa4ac2aaafd0-active
or call 336-373-2636 or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov>
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
