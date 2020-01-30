News Release: Greensboro Police to Host Community Meetings With New Chief Brian James

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police to Host Community Meetings with New Chief Brian James

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2020) – The Greensboro Police Department is hosting eight community meetings to discuss how police and residents can make communities safer. As part of Chief Brian James’ effort to connect with, and be inclusive of community ideas, senior leaders with the Greensboro Police Department will be present to hear directly from community members.

At the meetings, residents will meet the commanding officers who serve their community, and have a chance to discuss public safety issues in their neighborhoods. Community members in attendance will also be given the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about safety, in an effort to spark ideas on how police and residents can address those issues.

Greensboro residents and business owners are encouraged to attend any of the meetings, and share their thoughts on public safety. Each meeting will begin at 6:30 pm and are expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.

* February 11 – Barber Park Events Center – 1502 Barber Park Dr. 27401

* February 13 – Lindley Recreation Center – 2907 Springwood Dr. 27403

* February 20 – Brown Recreation Center – 302 E Vandalia St. 27406

* February 25 – Glenn McNairy Branch Library – 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd

* February 27 – Leonard Recreation Center – 6324 Ballinger Rd. 27410

* March 5 – Central Library – 219 N. Church St. 24701

* March 10 – Peeler Recreation Center – 1300 Sykes Ave. 27405

* March 12 – Griffin Recreation Center – 5301 Hilltop Rd. 27407

For more information or questions, about the community meetings call the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

