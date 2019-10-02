News Release: Greensboro Police to Host Community Day at Renaissance Shops

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police to Host Community Day at the Renaissance Shops

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 2, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department is hosting a community day, October 5, Beginning at 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Shops located at 2515 Phillips Avenue. The Community Day is an opportunity for officers and community members to meet and get to know each other, while talking about concerns and enjoying a freshly-grilled hot dog or other fun activities.

If the aroma of hot dogs on the grill doesn’t lead you to the Community Day event there will be a bounce house, basketball, and snow cones. Officers from Patrol District 4 will be there to promote crime prevention strategies, answer questions about crime and public safety, or just chat.

“The opportunity to serve our community is extremely important to GPD,” said Cpt. Stephanie Mardis. “It gives us a chance to reach out to people in our community, listen to each other, and build trust.”

This event is a community outreach opportunity that allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction between Greensboro area residents and the police. This community interaction event aims to improve relationships between police officers and community members, one hot dog at a time.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.