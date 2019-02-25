News Release: Greensboro Police to Conduct Watch For Me NC Operation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police to Conduct “Watch For Me NC” Operation

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 25, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department will be conducting a “Watch for Me NC”, morning (08:30am – 09:15am) and afternoon (3:30pm- 4:15pm) school zone times, pedestrian safety enforcement operation that will focus on motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way.

The Greensboro Police Department is committed to preventing pedestrian injuries and deaths, and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs. The Department is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and cycling throughout the City of Greensboro.

The morning and afternoon operation will be conducted on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Dr, at the two crosswalks between E Cone Blvd and Golden Gate Dr. The Greensboro Police Department will be partnering with Page High School Administration and the Greensboro Department of Transportation during this initiative.

Crosswalk enforcement actions are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to driver’s, bicyclists and pedestrians. Greensboro’s Police and Transportation Department’s perform enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the general public on the rules at marked and unmarked crosswalks. Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued some educational materials, warnings or citations.

The Watch for Me NC campaign is another tool that Greensboro can utilize to improve traffic safety and educate motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. This operation will serve as a reminder that when approaching a marked or unmarked crosswalk, knowing who has the right-of-way is imperative.

Officer’s will be utilizing Police Motorcycles, marked and unmarked vehicles during this operation in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of failing to yield, as well as pedestrian signal an crosswalk non-compliance.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.