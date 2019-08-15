News Release: Greensboro Police to Conduct Operaton School Watch

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police to Conduct “Operation School Watch”

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 15, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two week initiative, “Operation School Watch”, beginning Monday August 26, 2019 and concluding on Friday September 6, 2019. The GPD Traffic Safety Unit will be spearheading this initiative, along with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. These law enforcement agencies will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to help ensure the safety of students and faculty as they return to the 2019-2020 school year.

GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct multiple special operations in order to cover as many school zones as possible throughout the City or Greensboro. Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school cross- walk violations, graduated driving violations as well as school bus stop arm violations will be the primary concern during this initiative.

Officers will conduct overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked Police Vehicles, Police Motorcycles and Police spotter strategies. Officers will be following school bus routes while watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

In addition to the school zone enforcement and school bus route operations, Officers will be watching the driving habits of students as they are driving to and from school. Officers will be looking for crash causing violations which would put the students at risk as well as conducting seatbelt enforcement along the school zone routes. Electronic portable message board will be deployed by the GPD Traffic Unit, beginning Tuesday August 20, 2019, throughout school zones, warning drivers of the opening of school.

Officers are encouraging motorists to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes beginning Monday August 26, 2019, while taking note of school zones along their travel routes. This is the sixth implementation of “Operation School Watch” and motorists should expect to see an increased presence of Officers in and around Greensboro school zones for the entire 2019-2020 school year.

