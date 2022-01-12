News Release: Greensboro Police to Change Price of Fingerprinting Starting January 18th

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police to Change Price of Fingerprinting Starting January 18th

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2020) – Beginning January 18, 2022, the cost for public fingerprinting will increase from $10.00 per card to $15.00 for each card requested. The increase is due to the rise in cost of materials required to maintain the overall operation of the fingerprinting machines.

Fingerprinting services are by appointment only and are currently offered Monday – Wednesdays from 1 pm to 5 pm and Thursdays from 8 am to 5pm. Appointments will be scheduled in 20 minute increments. Payment can be in the form of cash, credit, debit, check, or cashier’s check. To schedule an appointment visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/i-want-to/get-fingerprinted

All persons who are interested in having their fingerprints taken will need to abide by the following guidelines when arriving to the Greensboro Police Department:

* There will only be one person allowed into the fingerprint room at a time. Spouses, children or other persons accompanying you will not be allowed to enter the room with you.

* All persons will be required to wear a mask or face covering upon entering the building.

* If you arrive past your scheduled time, you may have to reschedule your appointment.

* Please have all of the paperwork and identification you need with you upon entering the building.

* If you are sick, or you are displaying symptoms of being sick, you will be asked to come back at a later date.

* Please have all of the paperwork and identification you need with you upon entering the building.

* If you are sick, or you are displaying symptoms of being sick, you will be asked to come back at a later date.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov