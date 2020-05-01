News Release: Greensboro Police Respond to Domestic Dispute on Gilmore Drive

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Respond to Domestic Dispute on Gilmore Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2020) – On Friday May 1, at 9:58 am Greensboro Police responded to 3803 Gilmore Drive in reference to domestic dispute. Upon arrival officers encountered two subjects. One subject proceeded to barricade inside the residence.

The barricaded subject exited the residence and confronted officers armed with a gun. One officer discharged their weapon striking the subject at least once before the subject re-entered the residence. After attempts to negotiate, officers entered the residence and took the subject into custody. The subject, identified as Tamela Perdue Scott, W/F 62, had non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident. The subject was transported to a local hospital.

Charges are forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing. Per protocol, the involved officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

