News Release: Greensboro Police Partner with Egerton Law Officers to Offer Child Safety Seat Clinic

Greensboro Police Partner with Egerton Law Offices to Offer Child Safety Seat Clinic

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 2, 2019) – On October 8, 2019 Greensboro police are offering a child safety seat clinic from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the offices of Egerton & Associates located at 230 N. Eugene St Greensboro. This free event will feature child passenger safety technicians teaching drivers about child passenger safety and how to properly install child seats.

According to the website safekids.org “More than 2,600 children under 13 are involved in a car crash daily.” The latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.

The Greensboro Police Department and Egerton & Associates want to make Greensboro a safer city for all motorists. The purpose of this event is to reduce the likelihood of a serious or deadly injury to a child in the event of a collision.

This will also serve as a checking station for the Child Passenger Safety Diversion Program (CPSDP). Motorists who have received a citation for a child restraint violation will have the opportunity to have the citation dismissed if they attend this free event. For more information contact the Greensboro Police Department Special Operations Division at 336-373-2496.

