News Release: Greensboro Police Named NC Smart Fleet Champion

Greensboro Police Department Named NC Smart Fleet Champion

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 14, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department was recognized as a NC Smart Fleet Champion, as part of the 2019 Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo held at the Durham Convention Center in Durham, N.C. last week. The awards recognize transportation emission reduction efforts in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police department as part of a grant award purchased 2 electric motorcycles in 2014 to use in the downtown corridor. This year the department as part of a similar grant secured two additional electric motorcycles. The Zero DSR model electric motorcycles are used to patrol downtown and provide a quicker compliment to traditional bike patrols. The e-motorcycles can also be utilized during large crowd events such as festivals and parades. Officers who ride the e-motorcycles must receive specialized training and must always wear helmets when operating the vehicles.

The NC Smart Fleet awards are given by the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC). N.C. Smart Fleet focuses on fleet commitment and accomplishments in reducing petroleum use, thus reducing CO2 emissions and other harmful emissions. North Carolina based fleets (both public and private sector) are recognized by the NCCETC as supporters, leaders or champions based on their sustainability practices.

