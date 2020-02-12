News Release: Greensboro Police Make Arrest in 2012 Homicide

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Make Arrest in 2012 Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2020) – On Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department made an arrest in a 2012 homicide.

Jack Leon Coker Jr., B/M 27 years old, was arrested after being released from the North Carolina Department of Corrections where he had been serving a sentence for Attempted Second Degree Rape.

Coker is charged with the murder of Paula Joy Nicks, WF 33 years old, who was found deceased on 5-25-2012 behind a church located at 1212 Randolph Ave. Ms. Nicks died of blunt force trauma and the death was classified as a homicide in 2012.

Detectives working off new information were able to identify and confirm Coker’s involvement and he was charged with First Degree Murder yesterday and placed in the Guilford County Jail with no bond. It was further determined that Coker was a resident of Greensboro in 2012 when the incident occurred. The Attempted 2nd Degree Rape sentence Coker was recently serving occurred in the Kinston, N.C. area.

Anyone with information about this incident or others involving Coker is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Detective Hinson at (336) 574-4004. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

