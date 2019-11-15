News Release: Greensboro Police Investigating Homicide

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Greensboro Police Investigating Homicide
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 15, 2019) – On November 14, 2019 at approximately 10:20 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park, located at 3111 Four Seasons Blvd. Upon arrival Officers located Desirae Aimee Hall, B/F 25 years old, of Greensboro deceased in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
