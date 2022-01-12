News Release: Greensboro Police Headquarters Closed For Maintenance January 13 – 18

Correction** The hours for records is 6 am to 8 pm
Greensboro Police Headquarters Closed For Maintenance January 13 – 18
GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2020) – Starting Thursday January 13 at 7pm through Tuesday January 18 at 8 am, the Greensboro Police Department’s Headquarters (100 Police Plaza) will be closed for maintenance.
Services usually offered at this location, such as record requests (6am-8pm), tow and vehicle impound inquiries, or watch operations (24 hour service), will be temporarily moved to the Police District 3 substation (300 South Swing Rd).
There will be no interruption in services. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Watch Operations at 336-373-2496.
