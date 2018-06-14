News Release: Greensboro Police Employees Work in Restaurants to Earn Tips for Special Olympics

Greensboro Police Employees Work in Restaurants to Earn Tips for Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2017) – On Friday, June 15, from 5:30 – 9 pm members of the Greensboro Police Department will partner with the wait staff at two Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics.

Called “Tip A Cop”, uniformed police officers and non-sworn employees partner with the traditional waitstaff to help with duties such as refilling non-alcoholic drinks and bringing out bread while talking to the customers about Special Olympics. The events will be held at the Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants at 2925 Battleground Avenue and 6012 Landmark Center Boulevard.

During the meal, GPD employees will ask for a donations for Special Olympics in addition to any tip that would normally be left for the wait staff. This is the fourteenth year that Greensboro police have volunteered their time for “Tip A Cop”.

Special Olympics is a non-profit group that organizes sporting competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Members of GPD will also offer Special Olympics t-shirts and hats for sale as well as raffle tickets for a custom painted hockey mask from this years Guns and Hoses Hockey game. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics of North Carolina, with the majority of the funds remaining in Guilford County.

