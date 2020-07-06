News Release: Greensboro Police Employees Test Positive for Covid-19

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Employee Tests Positive for Covid-19

GREENSBORO, NC (July 6, 2020) – The Greensboro Police Department has been made aware of five officers and two non-sworn employees that have tested positive for Covid-19. All of the employees are recovering at home and doing well. The Greensboro Police Department is following all CDC recommendations and taking appropriate precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees. The department has requested testing for employees that have had contact with the COVID positive employees and decontaminated involved work spaces and equipment.

During this pandemic, the Greensboro Police Department has taken critical steps to protect our employees and the community. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our communities. The commitment of the Greensboro Police Department is to continue to provide high quality public safety to our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees.

