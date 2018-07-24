News Release: Greensboro Police Department Participates in #LipSyncChallenge

Greensboro Police Department Participates in #LipSyncChallenge

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2018) – The Greensboro police department has entered the Lip Sync Challenge that has taken over social media. The social media trend, which has spread nationwide, includes departments of all sizes. After receiving numerous requests on social media, and an official challenge by a local media personality, Greensboro police decided to put together a video.

Greensboro police participated in the lip sync challenge as a way to connect with the community and show the personality of some of its officers. The video which was shot for free and features a cameo by Cindy Farmer and photojournalist Vincent Boccanfuso of Fox 8 will be viewable at 1 p.m. today.

With the help of Landon Grant Productions Greensboro police department put together the lip sync video using the song “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and Dj Jazzy Jeff. The video will be viewable at this link https://youtu.be/YoSIhvbXcf0 on the Greensboro Police Department YouTube page as well as on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

