News Release: Greensboro Police Department Introduces New Therapy Dog Hero

Greensboro Police Department Introduces New Therapy Dog Hero

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2018) – Greensboro Police introduced K-9 Officer Hero, the newest member of the department to the Greensboro City Council at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Hero a twelve week old Australian Labradoodle will serve as the mascot and ambassador for the collaborative pilot program Students Overcoming Situations or SOS.

Hero, will be a trained therapy dog, and will replace Mia the current mascot for SOS. Hero is in the process of being donated by Rebecca Pugh of Good Day Doodles. Mia was on loan to the Greensboro police department by Good Day Doodles. Because of the success of Mia with the department Hero was brought in as a permanent therapy dog.

Students Overcoming Situations (SOS) is a program created and designed by the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Schools to build relationships with children and officers. The program also teaches character building and decision making skills to first and fifth graders. The 2018 spring semester, the initial offering of the program, was launched in five elementary schools and included 28 Greensboro police officers and over 800 students. The SOS program was supported and funded by the Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Schools, the Volvo Corporation, and the Greensboro Police Foundation. Next year the SOS program plans to expand to ten schools with the help of the Greensboro Police Foundation.

Video of Hero and Mia can be downloaded here:

www.dropbox.com/s/lvbq1si45ymcq4r/Hero.mp4?dl=0

# # # #

