News Release: Greensboro Police Department Earns Highest Level of Accreditation

Greensboro Police Department Earns Highest Level of Accreditation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department which was awarded national accreditation on November 19, 2021 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) recently received its eleventh award. CALEA is the leading credentialing agency for law enforcement organizations and considered the Gold Standard of Public Safety.

“I am very proud of everyone in our department for helping to earn this eleventh award,” said Police Chief Brian James. “The continued commitment to of every employee to pursue excellence in serving our community is what makes our department special.”

GPD underwent a gold standard assessment and during the reaccreditation process, CALEA Client Service Members reviewed policies and procedures every year, for four years, to verify compliance. At the end of the fourth year, a team of CALEA Assessors examined all aspects of GPD to include community engagement, policies, procedures, equipment, and facilities. The assessors also interviewed members of the community and agency employees.

After confirming standard compliance through file reviews, observation of agency activities, and interviews, the commission voted unanimously to award the Greensboro Police Department its eleventh award, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to the community.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Anthony Purcell, Chief of Police, for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department. “By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should be feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”

Participation in the CALEA Accreditation Process is voluntary and less than 10 percent of all agencies in the US are accredited through CALEA. Accreditation is an ongoing four-year process during which the agency must submit annual reports, participate in yearly file reviews, and maintain continuous compliance with applicable standards.

In 1986, the Greensboro Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in North Carolina to receive CALEA Accreditation. It has maintained its accreditation status for 35 years.

