News Release: Greensboro Police Conducting Death Investigation of an Infant

Greensboro Police Conducting Death Investigation of an Infant

GREENSBORO, NC (March 26, 2021) – On March 23, the Greensboro Police begin investigating the report of a missing 6 month old female, Nevaeh Smith. The investigation revealed information the child was last seen in the middle of December 2020. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child was deceased. An arrest was made on March 24, of the mother, Deneshia Lerhae Murray, 22 years old of Greensboro, for Conceal /Fail Report Death of a Child (Felony).

Ms. Murray received a $10,000 bond and taken into the custody of the Guilford County Jail. On March 25, Ms. Murray posted the bond and was released from custody.

The investigation continued and on March 26, Jalen Maurice Wall, 23 years old of Greensboro, was arrested for Conceal /Fail Report Death of a Child (Felony). Mr. Wall received a bond of $500,000 and currently in the custody of the Guilford county jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are looking for anyone with additional information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

