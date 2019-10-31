News Release: Greensboro Police Club Hosts Its Annual Fall Barbecue

[PR Template]

Greensboro Police Club Hosts Annual Fall Barbecue

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 31, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Club will hosts its Annual Fall Barbecue on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Portions of the proceeds go to raise funds for the Special Olympics, youth athletic scholarships and uniforms, along with police memorials. The Greensboro Police Club, a private civic club, has been sponsoring this fund-raising event since its establishment in 1927. The event was suspended for seven years during World War II.

The Police Club facility, located at 524 Air Harbor Road, offers dine-in and take-out meals between 11 am and 7 pm. Take-out meals only are also available at Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville Street, from 11 am to 3 pm. Meals cost $8 each and can be paid by cash or check. Dine-in meals consist of: barbeque pork, coleslaw, baked beans, bread, and a beverage. Take-out meals consist of 12 ounces of barbeque, bun and coleslaw.

All items are prepared and served by Greensboro police department employees and retirees. For more information, or to get your tickets, contact Officer Calvert at 336-373-2571.

