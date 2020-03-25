News Release: Greensboro Police Closes Police Headquarters to Public Beginning March 26

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Closes Police Headquarters to Public Beginning March 26

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2020) – The Greensboro Police Department is continuing to respond to calls for service with no interruptions. Effective March 26, 2020 GPD will close the public lobby of Police Headquarters located at 100 E. Police Plaza. The lobby of Police Headquarters will be closed to all public business except vehicle tow interactions and report print outs for those without access to an online accessible computer. As previously announced, the public lobbies of the Maple Street and Swing Road substations were closed on March 18. Public fingerprinting and Property and Evidence pick-up was also suspended on March 18.

Residents in need of emergency service should continue to call 911 and 336-373-2222 in non-emergency situations. GPD ask residents needing service from Police Watch Operations to call 336-373-2496 and the records department can be reached at 336-373-2433. Residents can also visit us online at www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>. GPD will continue to evaluate the situation to address changes going forward

Police Officers have been provided instructions and are following CDC guidelines during this time to allow us to meet the needs of the community. The police department is requesting that citizens adhere to the CDC recommendations and the Governor’s Executive order regarding gatherings. This will allow for the safety of the community and first responders.

