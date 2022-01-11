News Release: Greensboro Police Charge Two People in 2016 Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Charge Two People in 2016 Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2021) – Greensboro Police have charged two people in relation to the 2016 homicide investigation into the death of William Lee Locklear, 41 of Greensboro. Tamarius Tyshe Merritt, 22 years old Greensboro and Javonn Dequan Riddick, 24 years old of Winston-Salem are both charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon.

At 12:48 a.m. on August12, 2016 police responded to the 600 block of Forest Brook Drive on a reported discharge of firearm. Officers located Locklear deceased from a gunshot wound. Through continued investigative work detectives were able to identify Merritt and Riddick as the suspects.

Merritt is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail and Riddick is being held in Virginia at the Greensville Correctional Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

