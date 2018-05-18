News Release: Greensboro Police Carry Special Olympics Torch

Greensboro Police Carry Special Olympics Torch

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2018) – On Friday, May 25, members of the Greensboro Police Department, along with officers from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol, will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope as it travels across the Tarheel State to open the 2018 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games.

The 32th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina is a 2,000-mile torch relay that involves more than 2,500 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state. The relay through Greensboro is the 13th leg of run that concludes on June 1 when officers and athletes light the cauldron at the Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek in Raleigh as part of the Opening Ceremonies.

Approximately two dozen officers from the three agencies serving Guilford County and Greensboro pick up the torch from High Point Police Department runners at the Sheetz Gas Station at 3941 West Market Street at approximately 9 am. They, along with Special Olympics athletes, will carry with the torch for nearly four miles, running northeast on West Market Street, turning right on Greene Street, and then right on West Washington Street. This leg of the run ends in front of the GPD Headquarters at 100 Police Plaza between 10:30 and 11:00 am.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an international fundraising event for Special Olympics. Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 3.5 million children and adults who have intellectual disabilities. North Carolina has more than 39,000 athletes, making this state one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world.

The 2018 SONC Summer Games will be held June 1-3 in Raleigh, and will include nearly 1,500 athletes from across the state. Athletes will compete in softball, aquatics, powerlifting, athletics, gymnastics, softball, and volleyball. These Olympiads are sponsored, in part, by donations raised by Greensboro police in events such as “Cops on Top”, “Tip A Cop”, and the Annual Police Memorial 5k Run.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.